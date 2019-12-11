Cold Tonight

After a bit of rain this morning, skies partially cleared this afternoon. But a much cooler air mass kept temperatures in the 40s for the afternoon, more than 30 degrees cooler than yesterday! Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the mid 20s to near 30. High pressure will keep the region sunny and cool for Thursday, with highs mainly in the 40s.Another storm system will approach Friday, spreading rain back into the region. There's a chance of some brief freezing rain near the Triad, but right now it appears it's all rain for us, even in normally colder spots like Roxboro. Even if it did occur, it would be brief and have little or no impacts. HIghs on Friday will make it into the upper 40s and low 50s.The rain will taper off Saturday, but there could still be some light rain and drizzle. It'll be a bit warmer with highs in the 50s. Sunday is looking to be a sunny and pleasant day with highs in the 50s.Have a great evening,Chris