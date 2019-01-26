WEATHER

Sunny and chilly this weekend before temps drop next week

A broad, weak area of high pressure will continue to be close to the area today, which will bring a fair amount of sunshine to start the weekend. High temperatures will be right around average for late January. After a partly cloudy and quiet night tonight under a partly cloudy sky, a cold front will approach the Triangle from the northwest during the day tomorrow. Ahead of that front, temperatures will jump a couple of degrees higher than today. That front will pass through dry, and really won't have a huge impact on our weather, as high temperatures on Monday will still be in the lower 50s.

There will be a storm system moving across the Florida Peninsula on Sunday, which will then move northeastward through the Gulf Stream Sunday night into Monday. This will bring heavy rain to Florida and graze much of the Southeast coast, all the way up to the Outer Banks, with some rain. At this point, though, it appears that the rain will stay to the south and east of the Triangle. Even though the rain will likely stay away, it looks to be close enough to bring some clouds from Sunday night into early Monday.

A strong cold front will move across the area on Tuesday with more in the way of clouds and some rain, especially by the afternoon. This front will be the leading edge of a colder air mass that will knock temperatures down for the rest of the week. The core of the cold will be focused across the Midwest and Northeast, but enough cold air will filter southward to make it difficult for temperatures to get out of the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold air mass will be ushered in by a large area of high pressure over the Tennessee Valley, which will keep the weather pretty quiet over the second half of next week.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart

