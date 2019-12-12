Cold Today

Dry, chilly and mainly sunny Thursday across central North Carolina with high pressure in control.Clouds will increase quickly tonight as a storm forms in the northeastern Gulf and sends moisture northward late tonight into Friday. Temperatures will be just low enough late tonight and early Friday for some of the rain to freeze on some surfaces, mainly out toward the Triad.Later on Friday, temperatures will rise, but it will be a chilly, raw and damp day with periods of rain and highs in the 40s.Some showers will linger Friday night into early Saturday as the storm pushes northward away from the region.Dry on Sunday and Monday with high pressure in control, but then another cool front looks poised to cross the region on Tuesday and bring some rain showers along with it. It should then dry out but turn noticeably cooler by next Wednesday behind this cold front.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather