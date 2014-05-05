RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that the storm from yesterday morning is long gone, we're in for a couple of sunny and cold days.High pressure is currently centered over Indiana; this will push east through tomorrow, ending up along the North Carolina coast by the end of the day. The cold air will be slow to leave, despite the sunshine. Temperatures for this afternoon will barely get above 40, and it will be cold again tonight with the wind dropping off under clear skies. The coldest spots are likely to drop into the teens.Tomorrow will have sunshine through the first half of the day, but we'll start to pick up some clouds from the west in the afternoon. These will arrive ahead of the next storm coming our way; this is the system that is currently affecting California with heavy rain and snow.The track of this storm will be across the Plains tomorrow, then into southern Illinois by Sunday morning. It will slowly head east through the Ohio Valley Sunday, with a second low trying to spin up over eastern North Carolina. As we head into Sunday night, this will become the main feature, with the energy from the west being handed off to the coastal storm.This track suggests that rain will be the main form of precipitation with the storm as it comes through. However, we do have a lot of cold air to get rid of before it begins, and though the flow does become southeast ahead of the storm, it may not be enough to completely scour out all of the low-level cold. With precipitation beginning just around daybreak, this raises concerns that we could see some snow or freezing rain at the start, especially the northern and western parts of the region. It will then turn to rain throughout the day. The storm does have quite a bit of moisture to work with, and we expect an inch of rain in many places.A lingering trough keeps a shower in place behind the storm on Monday, but drier weather builds back in for mid-week as high pressure returns.With northwesterly flow and possibly some trailing upper-level energy on Tuesday, we're still allowing for some clouds, but Wednesday will be bright and sunny. Timing of the next feature is questionable, as the European keeps the energy from this next western storm in the Southwest longer than the American model does. For now, we are going with the faster timing of clouds returning Thursday.Have a great weekend!Big Weather