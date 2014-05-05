Sunny and Cold Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the accumulating snow has cleared due to warm ground temperatures and sunny skies this afternoon. Clear skies combined with arctic high pressure settled nearby will allow lows to plummet to the 20s. Winds will stay breezy tonight making it feel more like the teens.Sunny skies stick around through Saturday with chilly highs in the low 40s. Clouds increase Saturday evening ahead of a storm system that will bring more rain Sunday.It will still be very cold Sunday so some of the rain could start out as a light wintry mix. Spots Raleigh northwards will have the best chance of seeing that mix. Right now, it doesn't seem like there will be enough to cause any major issues, but we're still a few days out so stay tuned for any changes. That morning mix transitions to mainly rain through Sunday afternoon. Rain will clear late Sunday evening.Monday will be dry, but an upper level disturbance will lead to more clouds across the area. Highs will still be a few degrees below average reaching the mid to upper 40s.High pressure will build across the region through the rest of next week keeping things dry. Highs will also gradually warm back to the low 50s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell