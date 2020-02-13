Sunny and Cool Friday

Cooler temperatures stick around tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s. Temperatures will warm back to the 70s next week.Friday will be cool and dry with highs reaching the low 50s. A disturbance will swing through the state Friday evening and that could squeeze out a few isolated showers. Moisture will be limited so rainfall will be short lived.A dry, stable weather pattern is expected for the weekend as high pressure builds over the Southeast. Warmer air is expected to migrate into the region Sunday and Monday as this high pressure expands north and east over the entire mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. As the high moves east and the air mass modifies, temperatures will become more comfortable early next week with readings back into the 60s on Monday, then into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will start to show up on Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows northward into the region.A strong, upper-level weather system moving through the south-central Plains early next week will force the development of a cold front over the Plains by Sunday night. This front will reach the Great Lakes and extend southwest into Texas by Monday of next week. This front is projected to move east and south during Monday night and will become stationary north and west of central North Carolina during Tuesday and Tuesday night. Warm, moist air increasing over North Carolina and Virginia will lead to cloudy skies Tuesday and Tuesday night with the chance of a shower or two. Temperatures could rise well into the 70s.A storm system forming over east Texas early next week will move northeast and up the front. This storm will help prevent the storm from advancing east and south beyond the spine of the Appalachians during Tuesday and Tuesday night of next week. This storm will track along the Appalachians during Wednesday morning. Once this storm moves into central Virginia (by late Wednesday), the front will move east and south. As this happens, there could be more frequent showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.The front will move east and south away from central North Carolina by Thursday morning. In the wake of this front, drier and cooler weather will move into the region Thursday on strong northwest gusty winds.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell