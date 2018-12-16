A cold front will push through from the northwest later tomorrow evening.Ahead of the front, it will be a warm afternoon with temperatures near 60 F with sunshine. The front will move through with no precipitation.Cooler air will filter into the region behind this front. Tuesday's high will be near the average, 53 F, but around 10 degrees lower than tomorrow's high despite the sunshine. Slightly warmer on Wednesday with some sunshine.The next storm system will spread more rain into the region Thursday and Thursday night as the main storm system moves towards the Great Lakes. It does look like this will be another widespread, soaking rain for the region.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell