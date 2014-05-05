Weather

Sunny and Cooler Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe Weather Preparedness: What concerns you most about storms and what questions do you have about severe weather?

Dry weather sticks around through the weekend.


A dry cold front will move through the state this evening, and that will cool highs down to the 50s Friday.

Canadian high pressure stays in control this weekend keeping things dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. A low pressure system moving along the Gulf Coast could bring a few clouds across central North Carolina early Saturday, but skies clear during the afternoon.

High pressure will start to shift southeast early next week, and southerly flow around that high will help to usher in warmer temperatures. Highs reach the 60s and low 70s Tuesday through Thursday with sunny skies.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

