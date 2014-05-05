Sunny & Cooler Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front moved through the area early yesterday, giving us a dry, but breezy and cool start to the week. Today will continue that trend, as we are starting off with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-30s, and we only recover back to the mid-50s despite sunshine most of the day. This continued cool weather will be due to a northwesterly flow aloft and a surface high building eastward through New England, reaching down here into the Triangle.With the high still lingering into the area tonight, it will be another clear and chilly night for the most part, though readings will be a couple of degrees higher than this morning as the high begins to move off to the east.The high continues to move away tomorrow as the broad upper-level ridge axis moves to the east. This shift in the pattern will lead to the development of a southerly lower-level wind flow by the afternoon.This brings in some warming, though it will be limited as we see a gradual increase in low to mid-level moisture causing warm advection clouds to form. We'll turn out mostly cloudy, with temperatures back into the lower 60s, normal for this time of the year.The next storm system to affect the area will be a low that moves through the southern Plains today.This system will move northeastward over the next couple of days, ending up in eastern Michigan by the start of Thanksgiving Day; the cold front will reach all the way down into Texas. The models suggest that rain holds off until late tomorrow night, then we see some rain at times as the front moves through Thursday. This will lead to wet weather through at least Thursday morning.. Despite the precipitation, the air ahead of this system is mild, so we top out around 70 for the holiday..The upper-level shortwave trough supporting the cold front will lift northeast and track into New England Thursday and Thursday night. As a result, the southwest upper-level wind pattern setting up ahead of this system will not change much as the front moves to the east and south. This means the front is destined to slow down and stall over coastal parts of the Southeast Thursday night and Friday, roughly from coastal North Carolina to the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This will keep a mix of clouds and sunshine on us for Black Friday.Saturday and Sunday the next system approaches bringing more rain to the region.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather