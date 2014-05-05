Sunny & Cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm weekend, we finally saw a cold front move through just before midnight last night, and that will bring about some changes to start the week.This high will move over the area today, and, as it does, it will give us sunshine and the winds die down. However, it will also be cooler than recent days have been in the wake of the front, with highs in the mid-60s. This will put us near average for the end of March.Tonight will have clear skies with light winds and low dew points as the high moves to the east; it will be chilly.The high moves away from the coast tomorrow and more of a low-level southerly flow will develop, pumping in warmer air. However, there will also likely be an increase in clouds heading into the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves across the Southeast, embedded in the southwest flow aloft. This has limited moisture, so no rain will fall.However, the cloud deck will lower tomorrow night as a cold front nears the spine of the Appalachians. Southerly flow in advance of the front will bring an increase in moisture, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out by daybreak. There will be a better chance for rounds of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday as the cold front slowly moves through the area; the best chance of widespread rainfall will be in the afternoon. Brief downpours are possible and a heavier thunderstorm may also produce strong wind gusts. Slower timing of the rainfall could help bring about stronger storms. We are currently under a Category 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is from damaging wind or isolated pockets of hail.A tight pressure gradient behind the departing front will result in a blustery and much cooler day for Thursday with clouds giving way to sunshine. Depending on the timing of the front, there could still be some rain nearby. Any rain should depart early, however.High pressure building in Friday will result in less wind, but it will remain quite cool despite plenty of sunshine. Temperatures top out about 15 degrees Fahrenheit below average. Morning lows will be back below freezing in spots. This is not unusual as we usually see our last freezing day in the first 10 days of April.The high will linger over the Southeast through the weekend and even into early next week. Ridging will try to develop aloft, which should aid in moderating temperatures considerably by Sunday. However, there could be an upper-level disturbance moving through the flow, which would bring some clouds with it, but no rainfall.Have a great week!Big Weather