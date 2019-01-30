A dry cold front will push into the state tonight bringing in another round of cold air. Get ready for a frigid night. Lows will drop to the teens across the area with mostly clear skies.More cold air moves into the area Thursday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.Since we only get sideswiped by the cold air, temperatures will moderate on Friday with the center of the Arctic high pressure sliding away to the east. As the wind turns back around to the south, our temperatures rise well up into the 40s again.Over the weekend, the southerly winds will continue and the warm-up continues as a result. There is some question at this point whether another front manages to reach this far south before stalling. If it gets this far south, it will be wetter and cooler than the low 50s we're currently expecting Saturday and high 50s for Sunday.Early next week a storm will develop in the Plains and track toward the Great Lakes. We will see continued southerly winds as this system advances eastward and pulls a front toward us. With that front reaching the Carolinas no earlier than Tuesday evening, a warm spell looks likely during this time and highs likely reach the 60s both days.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell