WEATHER

A Dry Start to the Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Westerly flow will promote sunshine as an area of high pressure builds over the Midwest today. Temps will stay comparable to yesterday's. The surface high will build over Ohio tomorrow resulting in another sunny day, but the clockwise flow around the high will produce a northerly flow ushering in cooler air. The high will continue eastward, to our north, allowing for a southerly flow by Wednesday. Temps will stay cool in the lower 50s with an increase in high clouds ahead of the next rain maker. Rain will spread into the area Thursday into Thursday night. As this rain comes through, we again look at the potential for another inch, perhaps more, which could lead to some minor flooding concerns. The upper level low will open back up as it pushes eastward Friday. We should end up in a dry slot, but we cannot rule out some showers with the upper level features so close by. As the upper level trough pushes overhead Saturday, the flow will become westerly again. Looks like a decent pressure gradient at the surface if the GFS is correct leading to a potentially windy day. High pressure will produce a quiet weather day Sunday as we head towards the holiday. A sneak peak at early next week shows no snow for Christmas.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Raleigh on pace for second wettest year on record
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
More Weather
Top Stories
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex
Shooting early Sunday was one of several in Durham this weekend
Miss Spain first transgender contestant for Miss Universe
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Reward offered in search for missing Colorado woman
Garner's 'Shop with a Cop' makes Christmas brighter for 44 children
Former UNC star Draughn holds coat drive for kids in Tarboro
Show More
Chatham County welcomes National Guard detachment home for holidays
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Man fatally shot outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Multiple people shot at Durham apartment complex, police say
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
More News