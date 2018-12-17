Westerly flow will promote sunshine as an area of high pressure builds over the Midwest today. Temps will stay comparable to yesterday's. The surface high will build over Ohio tomorrow resulting in another sunny day, but the clockwise flow around the high will produce a northerly flow ushering in cooler air. The high will continue eastward, to our north, allowing for a southerly flow by Wednesday. Temps will stay cool in the lower 50s with an increase in high clouds ahead of the next rain maker. Rain will spread into the area Thursday into Thursday night. As this rain comes through, we again look at the potential for another inch, perhaps more, which could lead to some minor flooding concerns. The upper level low will open back up as it pushes eastward Friday. We should end up in a dry slot, but we cannot rule out some showers with the upper level features so close by. As the upper level trough pushes overhead Saturday, the flow will become westerly again. Looks like a decent pressure gradient at the surface if the GFS is correct leading to a potentially windy day. High pressure will produce a quiet weather day Sunday as we head towards the holiday. A sneak peak at early next week shows no snow for Christmas.Have a great day!Steve Stewart