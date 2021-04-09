Sunny, warm start to Friday, but severe weather is possible this evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is under a level 1 risk for severe weather Friday.Most of the day will be sunny and warm, but there is a chance that strong storms will pop up in the evening.Areas farther north, near Virginia, will have a higher chance of receiving rain and possibly severe storms.Rain will not wash out the entire ABC11 viewing area. Instead, certain spots could see quick but strong storms consisting of frequent lightning, gusty wind and heavy downpours.If storms do form, they will likely happen between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.This means if you have outside plans Friday evening, you may want to have a backup option. It's probably not necessary to go ahead and change those plans, but having a backup in case storms do develop would serve you well.This chance for rain comes after more than a week of dry weather. The last measurable rainfall at RDU happened March 31.Saturday brings with it another chance for storms. Again with the higher chance of rain coming in the afternoon and evening.Some weather models show rain Sunday too, but ABC11's First Alert Weather Team is bearish on that chance. Meteorologist Steve Stewart said most places will remain dry Sunday, but he could not rule out the chance that a shower or two will pop up.