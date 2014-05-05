NC Weather: Sunny and warm today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beautiful weather will continue across the Triangle today and tonight as a high-pressure area over the Midwest this morning slides southeast and ends up over Virginia by daybreak tomorrow.This high will build into the region behind a cold front that is just to our northwest now, and will push to the southeast before dawn. The air mass behind this isn't particularly cool, and with winds aloft generally out of the west, we could almost be as warm today as we were yesterday. Dew points will generally be in the middle and upper 50s, so it will remain comfortable, though above average.Higher clouds associated with Hurricane Delta will begin to stream into the area tonight well ahead of the storm, but we shouldn't end up any worse than partly cloudy overnight.Tomorrow should start with some sun, then as the high moves offshore and winds become more southerly, they'll start to thicken up. The cloud deck will lower further tomorrow night into Saturday as strong upper-level winds from the west will allow some of Delta's moisture to be transported east despite the storm still being far away. The GFS still doesn't show much precipitation reaching the ground, just a few hundredths of an inch with most of the moisture in and west of the mountains. However, the European is looking considerably wetter and carries a good slug of moisture right through the area; we would end up with about half an inch of rain. Given the big switch from its much drier solution of the past several days, we will be cautious about ramping up our rainfall, but it is something to mention as a possibility.For Sunday, the moisture across our area will surge considerably as Delta pulls in Gulf moisture from the south. The heaviest rain would likely be Sunday afternoon though the overnight, though heavy rain should not be widespread. The European is wetter for us, with close to another inch of rain, though the GFS remains consistently drier. With the center of Delta likely passing over West Virginia, wind should not be much of an issue.Monday will feature a little rain as the remnants of Delta move north of our area.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather