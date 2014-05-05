Sunny and Warm Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be chilly again tonight, but not as cold as the past few days. Lows will drop to the lower 40s. High pressure settled north of the area will keep things dry through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday.As the high moves farther offshore Thursday and Friday, return flow will begin to bring some clouds back into the area. These will not amount to much Thursday, and even on Friday they will be most prominent over eastern parts of the area. Temperatures will continue to moderate, ending up several degrees above average. Through this time, a weak upper-level trough may try to approach the area, but should remain mostly, if not completely, to our west.The models are showing the upper-level ridge over us holding on into early next week, and only weakening a bit toward the middle of the week as a deep trough that moves into the West by Friday slowly tries to come eastward. Given the strength of the ridge and the strong amplification of the pattern, that trough may be slow to progress, which will keep our warm and largely dry pattern intact. The one wrinkle in that is the persistent easterly flow on the south side of that surface high that sets up over the Atlantic. This could moisten us enough by the end of the weekend or early next week to raise concerns of a shower popping up. It does at least look to remain mostly dry and warmer than normal into at least Tuesday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell