Sunny & Warmer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures slightly above normal; this nice weather will continue today as high pressure continues to hold on over the region.We're starting off warmer with more of a southwesterly flow, and temperatures will continue to run higher through the day ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through the Ohio Valley and Northeast. Temperatures pop up into the low 80s with low humidity, as dew points remain in the 50s.The front will slip through tonight without clouds because it's starved for moisture. The high building in behind it won't cool us much for tomorrow with the flow aloft remaining more west than northwest. We will mention some cloudiness, as the high clouds from Hurricane Delta may already be getting drawn into the region well to the northeast of the storm.Those clouds will be much more prominent Friday, and will limit how much sun we see as Delta approaches the central Gulf coast. Any initial warm/moist advection precipitation well ahead of Delta remains to our west and southwest, so it will be dry. As the storm pushes inland Saturday, we could see a shower or two here well to the east of the storm track. No model gives us more than a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall.We are looking at the bulk of our rain from Delta coming Sunday and leaving early Monday. However, the European model continues to have a track that is considerably slower and farther west than the rest of the modeling; this would keep rain around into Monday. In fact, it would suggest a rain chance even into Tuesday. We'll keep the pessimistic idea for Monday for now to keep our options open, but our current feeling is that the Euro is too slow and too far west with the rain chances Tuesday. One thing we are fairly confident of is that heavy rainfall from Delta is likely to pass to our west and then north, keeping any risk of flooding here in the Triangle low.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather