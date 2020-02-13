Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler Today

A ridge of high pressure will be building across the Ohio Valley and into the southern Appalachians today. As a result, after a relatively cool start, lots of sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 60s this afternoon. This is about 5-7 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for late April, since a light northwest wind will be ushering in thiscooler-than-normal air mass.That ridge of high pressure is expected to be located almost directly atop Central North Carolina late tonight and tomorrow morning. Therefore, much of tonight will be clear and cool with a light wind, and most temperatures will be in the 40s at daybreak tomorrow.As a low pressure system develops across the central Plains tomorrow, it is expected to deepen tomorrow night and early Wednesday once it reaches the lower Great Lakes region. A warmer, and more humid, air mass will spread out across the Triangle on Wednesday. It will become windy on Wednesday afternoon. With a cold frontapproaching later in the day and at night, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of those thunderstorms may be heavy and gusty.Once this front pushes through, we will have another nice stretch of weather across the Triangle during the second half of this week. Warm weather will return during the weekend as a strengthening southwesterly flow develops. This will bring temperatures surging into the mid-80s.Have a great Monday!Bigweather