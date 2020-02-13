Sunny with a Chilly Start Tomorrow

A few scattered showers will be in our vicinity tonight. Thankfully, they won't bring with them any severe weather and will quickly pass through parts of North Carolina. Otherwise, most of central North Carolina will be dry and mostly cloudy. A cold front arrives tonight and will bring overnight lows into the low-to-mid 40s.That will make for a sunny, but chilly start to the day tomorrow. By afternoon, temperatures struggle to reach near 70 degrees even with plentiful sunshine. Friday starts off nice and dry but a few showers will creep into the Carolinas Friday afternoon and evening.After Friday evening, we will see an unseasonably cool air mass for the entire eastern half of the country Saturday. In fact, there will be snow for the higher elevations of West Virginia, northward through New England with some accumulation. Mother's Day Weekend looks dry but chilly with temperatures 10-15 degrees below average. The center of this dominant ridge of high pressure will migrate into North Carolina Saturday night, allowing for likely the coldest night we will see until next fall.Temperatures early Sunday morning will get into the 30s and even frost is a possibility in the coldest rural spots. As a matter of fact, it will be tied for the the coldest Mother's Day we've seen in over 70 years (since 1950). The only other Mother's Day we were this cold was in 1997. Temperatures will begin to rebound to near-normal values by Monday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson