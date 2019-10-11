Weather

Nice Weather Through Sunday

Calm weather and average temperatures have been dominating the recent weather across the Tar Heel State due to high pressure both at the surface and aloft. This pattern is expected to continue through today and tomorrow with sunny skies and a slight rise in temps as weak southerly flow builds into the region.

The pattern of increasing warmth won't last forever, however, as a cold front will push into the area on Sunday.

As it approaches, skies are expected to increase in cloud cover somewhat helping to limit daytime heating. Further, throughout the day, a spotty shower is not out of the question. Higher up in the atmosphere, conditions are fairly dry. As a result, rain will not be widespread nor heavy with the passage of the front.

High pressure will control the weather for the start of the workweek bringing with it a mix of sun and clouds. Again, this pattern won't last long as a second cold front will quickly drag its way across the area Wednesday.

Higher moisture aloft with this front will bring heavier, more widespread showers and a small possibility for a stray rumble of thunder.

Toward the end of the week, cooler temps arrive with highs in the upper 60s. Weather remains calm again into next weekend when yet another cold front could bring some spotty showers and cooler temperatures to the area.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather



