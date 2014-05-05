Sunny Saturday, but Rain Arrives Sunday

Quiet weather on tap for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/LMYHytG2qj — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 30, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday will be nice and cool due to high pressure across New England. Highs will be unseasonably cool only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. The forecast will be great for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s.A cold front will bring wet weather Sunday. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon with highs reaching the low 60s.Stronger high pressure will control the weather pattern through most of next week. Chilly north winds will drop lows Monday and Tuesday down to the 30s. Some spots could see their first freeze of the season.As high pressure moves east southerly winds will gradually warm afternoon highs. Highs will reach the low 70s by the end of the work week with sunny skies.A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea will likely become a tropical depression this weekend of early next week. It'll impact Nicaragua and Honduras next week, beyond that it's too early to say if it'll move farther north.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell