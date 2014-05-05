Weather

Sunny Saturday, but Rain Returns Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be another cold and clear night. Lows will drop to the upper teens and low 20s. High pressure keeps things dry though most of the day Saturday. It'll start out sunny, but clouds increase late Saturday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain.

Morning temperatures will be below freezing early Sunday so freezing rain is possible before switching over to all rain during the afternoon. Spots north of I-95 will see freezing rain the longest so a glaze of ice is possible in that area. The heaviest freezing rain will be west of our area in the triad.


An upper level low will swing across the state Monday. That could squeeze out a few showers and light snow. Snow won't be heavy enough to accumulate or cause any travel issues. The rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

High pressure settles nearby Tuesday keeping the weather quiet through Thursday. Highs will eventually warm to the low 50s. Rain chances go back up Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Brittany Bell
