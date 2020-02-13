Cold 30s tonight!

Today was a sunny but brisk and very chilly day thanks to a strengthening storm over New England and high pressure building in from the west. This brought the wind, which has helped to funnel unseasonably cool weather into the region. Most places failed to warm any higher than the 50s, that's 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. This cold afternoon weather will set the stage for a rather cold night tonight.As high pressure settles in over central North Carolina tonight, readings will drop into the low to mid 30s. Some of the normally colder places in the countryside away from the urban influence might drop down close to the freezing mark. So, any garden vegetables and plants sensitive to very cold conditions should be covered or brought indoors. With high pressure overhead there will be little or no wind tomorrow, and readings should end up warming a few degrees higher compared to today.A potent upper-level storm system that has been hanging across Southern California most of this past week will move out over the Rockies this weekend helping to drive a surface low across the central Plains. The weather looks dry and cool for Sunday morning with maybe some sunshine early in the day, but clouds will increase by midday.Those clouds will lower and thicken Sunday afternoon as a warm front approaches the region from the south. Moisture will increase from the south and west, and rain should spread out across the Carolinas during the afternoon and at night. There should also be embedded thunderstorms, any of which can be strong and gusty and could bring flash flooding rainfall.Some rain and even thunderstorms could linger into early Monday, but the overall trend will be for drier air to return during Monday morning. Another flow of much cooler-than-normal air will follow for Monday night and Tuesday of next week.A storm system forming near or along the Carolina coast during Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week could lead to more clouds and even some rain Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night of next week.