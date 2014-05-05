Sunny Skies & Cooler Temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The front that brought us rainfall yesterday has now moved off to the east, and clouds are beginning to break. While we still have some higher clouds lingering to start the day, it will turn out bright and sunny for the majority of the day thanks to a west wind aloft ushering in the very dry air mass behind the front. It will also be a cooler day, as we go from the mid-80s we saw yesterday, to the low 70s in this Canadian air mass today.
An area of high pressure will be building through the Southeast tonight and then push off the coast tomorrow. This will keep our sky clear tonight, and, with radiational cooling, we'll drop well down into the 50s.
Tomorrow will be a sunny day, and as winds shift around into the southwest, we'll warm up into the mid- and upper 70s.
That wind shift happens ahead of another front that will approach us tomorrow, then slip through the region late tomorrow night or first thing Friday. We may get a few clouds later in the day tomorrow as the front nears, but most of the cloudiness will come after sunset. There is a very slight chance for a shower, but most of the models are showing that shower chance remaining to our north. This is something we can keep an eye on, but right now we feel the chance of a shower late tomorrow night or early Friday is 20%, or even less.
As that second front moves away Friday, sunshine will return. However, the air mass behind this next front is even cooler than the one we're in now. This means highs in the 60s from Friday through the weekend, when normal highs are in the upper 70s. As high pressure builds in, it will stay sunny and dry into the weekend.
One thing we still have to watch for Sunday into Monday is the interaction of another front coming in from the northwest with a coastal trough/front with the potential for a wave of low pressure along it. The models are still suggesting that we remain between those two features Sunday and end up with a nice finish to the weekend, though the European is still trying to bring rainfall from the coastal system back toward us. The Euro also is slower with the trough/front coming in from the west; it carries it through Monday with more clouds and the potential for rainfall at least close by to the north. For now, we will keep our a slight chance of showers into Monday morning.
Have a great Hump Day!
Big Weather
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News