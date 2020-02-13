Sunny Skies & Warming Up

While a strong area of low pressure continues to drift eastward in the western Atlantic early today, a ridge of high pressure will press southward through the Tennessee Valley today and tonight. This will provide the Carolinas with a cool northwest flow, but also lots of sun today and a clear sky tonight.This high pressure system will begin to shift eastward toward the Appalachians tomorrow, and then across the Triangle tomorrow night.Afternoon temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be typical for early in April. Highs will be in the upper 60s, and nighttime low temperatures in the low and mid-40s.As the ridge of high pressure moves offshore on Saturday night, a weak cool front will move through the Tennessee Valley. That will usher more clouds into the area on Sunday, but it remains dry and pleasant with a mild afternoon. This cool front starts to dissipate once it reaches the Appalachians on Sunday night and Monday.Early next week, it will become noticeably warmer. A ridge of high pressure located offshore will cause a southwesterly flow.Monday offers a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A storm center sliding across southern Canada will then push a cold front across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, and then the Appalachians on Wednesday. This will allow for an influx of Gulf moisture, and more clouds will be gathering. This will also bring the chance for a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, but it stays on the warm side of average.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather