Sunny Skies, Cooler Temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front rolled through the area yesterday. It lacked moisture to work with, and ended up not bringing much in the way of rainfall anywhere in the Triangle. It did give us a windy and warm finish to the weekend though.Winds have died down now, and a much cooler and drier air mass has moved into the region. This is going to give us a very different day today, with temperatures topping out in the low 60s despite lots of sunshine.Skies will remain clear tonight, and with very low dew points (they are down in the upper 20s this morning!), radiational cooling will have us dropping into the 30s in most spots.A weak clipper-like system will cut through the Northeast tomorrow, but should remain well to our north. Winds will pick up again though with a strong pressure gradient setting up between that feature and an area of high pressure behind it over the Midwest. With strong cold advection and gusts to 25 mph, it will be a blustery and rather chilly Tuesday.The strong Canadian high pressure area will settle in over the region during the middle of the week, setting the stage for a sunny and cool day Wednesday followed by a very cold night. It is likely most places will be in the 20s across the Triangle Thursday morning. If RDU does drop into the 20s, it will be the first time we've been below 30 since back on March 1, when it was 24.Looking into the latter half of the week, high pressure will remain dominant and we will see a gradual moderation in temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend as the flow aloft becomes more southwesterly as a bit of a ridge builds over the Southeast. This will bring a pleasant end to the week across the majority of the southeastern United States, and the nice weather will carry into the weekend.The next front to approach won't arrive until Monday.Like the front that came through yesterday, this won't have a lot of moisture with it, so we don't expect much in the way of rainfall.Have a great week!Big Weather