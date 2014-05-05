Sunny This Weekend, but Wet Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some higher clouds pushed across the area today, but it was mild with enough sunshine to send temperatures close to 60. Those high clouds are pushing off to the south and will leave behind clear skies and chillier air for tonight.This cooler air coming in from high pressure will stick around through the weekend and so will the clear skies. Highs will drop to the upper 40s Saturday and the low 50s Sunday. Lows will be really chilly dropping to the 20s. Some higher clouds may start to show up Sunday ahead of the next storm system.A warm front along with an area of low pressure will bring chilly Rain to most of the area Monday. There is a possibility that the rain could get heavy for a time, but we don't expect that to cause any major issues. Rain starts to clear Monday evening.Highs will warm to near 60 degrees Tuesday. A cold front quickly moves east late Tuesday cooling highs down to the upper 40s Wednesday.Another storm system will bring cold rain late Wednesday through Thursday. Some models are showing the potential for snow across central North Carolina. Since we are still 6 days out it's too early to say if we'll get measurable snow Thursday, but make sure check for updates as we fine tune the forecast.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell