Weather

Sunny This Weekend, but Wet Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some higher clouds pushed across the area today, but it was mild with enough sunshine to send temperatures close to 60. Those high clouds are pushing off to the south and will leave behind clear skies and chillier air for tonight.

This cooler air coming in from high pressure will stick around through the weekend and so will the clear skies. Highs will drop to the upper 40s Saturday and the low 50s Sunday. Lows will be really chilly dropping to the 20s. Some higher clouds may start to show up Sunday ahead of the next storm system.

A warm front along with an area of low pressure will bring chilly Rain to most of the area Monday. There is a possibility that the rain could get heavy for a time, but we don't expect that to cause any major issues. Rain starts to clear Monday evening.

Highs will warm to near 60 degrees Tuesday. A cold front quickly moves east late Tuesday cooling highs down to the upper 40s Wednesday.

Another storm system will bring cold rain late Wednesday through Thursday. Some models are showing the potential for snow across central North Carolina. Since we are still 6 days out it's too early to say if we'll get measurable snow Thursday, but make sure check for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper wants 120K vaccines given out per week
LATEST: Hospitalizations decrease for fourth straight day
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Roxboro emergency chaplain dies after battle with COVID-19
Pastor leaves sanctuary at Durham church for first time in 1,300 days
$300M development of Seaboard Station underway in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Durham doctor's flashy suit brings smiles to ALS patients
Have a broken appliance? Tips for getting it fixed while saving money
Senate confirms Lloyd Austin as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News