Sunny skies and a wet end to the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunshine did make a return appearance yesterday afternoon, and it turned out to be a warm fall day with temperatures topping out in the low 80s.Today will not be as warm, but it will still be comfortable as an area of high pressure builds across the region. We top out in the mid-70s, just a bit above average for mid-October.The center of the high will move offshore tonight, and with very light winds and clear skies, we end up down near 50 by daybreak. This will set us up for a nice day tomorrow as the flow becomes more southwesterly on the back side of the high. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s again with a lot of sunshine, though we will start to have some clouds later in the day.Those clouds will be associated with the next front to head our way.We will moisten up tomorrow night as it moves through the eastern Tennessee Valley and a trough digs down behind it. This gives us a shower or two across the region, though nothing widespread.Friday will wetter as the front slips across the Triangle. Moisture pooling ahead of the front will yield numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. With plenty of moisture, some of the showers and thunderstorms may be locally heavy. At this time, there doesn't appear to be much of a flood threat as any individual elements will be quick moving.A trough will swing through with the front clearing to the east Friday night and lead to a pleasant fall weekend with drier conditions as heights begin to build again and high pressure builds in at the surface. The air mass that is set to move over the region will be the coolest so far this season, and some locations Saturday night may have low temperatures in the 30s!The long-range models diverge substantially on the weather pattern for early next week. The American remains more progressive, while the European tries to hold onto a more substantial ridge of high pressure over the Southeast. Given the recent pattern that has kept systems moving along quickly, we're going to continue to lean toward the American. This brings a front, although dry, through on Monday and is followed by typical weather through the middle of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather