Sunny Today, Rain Returns Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be a chilly, but overall quiet day as high pressure remains in control over the mid-Atlantic. The day will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will build in from the west during the afternoon ahead of an approaching storm system. A brief rain or snow shower will pass over the northern portions of the state during the first half of the night as the warm front noses through, but the bulk of the precipitation with this system won't arrive until late tonight.With overnight low temperatures near and below freezing for much of the Triangle, precipitation could start off as a mix of rain late into Sunday morning. The best chance for snow to develop will be over the northern Piedmont, but wet snowflakes could mix in as far south and east as Raleigh and Durham. A transition to all rain will occur during the morning as temperatures rise back above freezing. Overall, Sunday will be a chilly and soggy day.This storm system is forecast to reach the coast and track to the northeast over the Atlantic by Monday, but as cold air rushes into the region in the wake of this storm, expect rain and snow showers to linger over the area through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s for much of the Triangle as a thick cloud deck looms overhead.A return to near-normal temperatures is expected by midweek as high pressure strengthens back over the Southeast, bringing dry conditions.A warming trend will persist into the end of the week as high pressure shifts east, ushering in a south-southwest airflow that will funnel warmer air into the region. Rain is expected to hold off until at least Friday, when a frontal system will reach the region.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart