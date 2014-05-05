Sunny Today, Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was great with sunshine, low humidity and above-normal temperatures.Skies remained clear overnight as an area of high pressure moved off the Eastern Seaboard. With that high moving away today and a trough digging in over the Midwest, our flow will become southwesterly on the back side of the high. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s again with a lot of sunshine, though we do start to see some clouds showing up later in the day as that southwesterly flow brings moisture up out of the Southeast.Tonight will bring more moisture as a cold front moves through the eastern Tennessee Valley. The models are now trending faster and wetter with the rainfall, so we're speeding up our forecast and using wetter terminology since it looks to be more substantial and widespread. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s ahead of the front, so it will be a damp but mild night.Tomorrow will be a different story as the front comes through early in the day. While there may be a little temperature recovery early in the day, once the front comes through, temperatures will actually fall and most model guidance has the Triangle in the mid-50s through the afternoon. The rain will continue as winds turn north to northeast behind the front, so it will be a wet and chilly finish to the week. Rainfall totals aren't substantial; most areas will get a third to perhaps half an inch of rain. With the post-frontal nature of most of the precipitation, thunder chances look low.The front will move on quickly, and rainfall is over by tomorrow evening.Skies will clear tomorrow night with high pressure moving back in for the weekend.This next air mass is pretty chilly, so it will be a very cool; otherwise, it will be a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine and light breezes. Saturday night will be the coolest night since May, with many outlying locations dropping into the 30s and the potential for patchy frost, especially north of the Triangle.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather