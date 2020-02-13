Rain Ends Tonight

The rain that has been falling over the Sandhills through the day will gradually lift to the north through the evening, including the Triangle. The rain will be on the light side and begin to move out after 10 or 11 this evening. If you live near the Virginia border, you may have little or no rain. By morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Friday will be a partly sunny and blustery day as another cold front approaches from the west. Skies will be variably cloudy through the day. We'll start off with lots of clouds, then brighten up around midday, followed by more clouds and perhaps a sprinkle in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s, but the gusty winds to 30 mph later in the day will make it feel cooler.The weekend looks to be sunny and cool, especially Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low and mid 50s, and low by Sunday morning will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A warming trend begins on Sunday with highs in the low and mid 60s.Have a great evening!Chris