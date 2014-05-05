Sunshine and Cool Temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, a generally quiet weather pattern will be with us across the region through the middle of the week. High pressure will largely be in control. This will keep the Triangle dry through the period with sunshine expected each day.Toward the end of the week, there is the potential that some rain may make its way into the area on Thursday night into Friday along with mostly cloudy skies.However, high pressure will build back in for the weekend, bringing the sunshine back.Temps will be pretty typical all week too, with highs either a little above or a little below the average of 51.During the start of the next week, there is the potential for a more significant system to move into the eastern United States that would bring rain to the area.Have a nice day!Big Weather