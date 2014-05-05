Sunshine and warmth return on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday got us off to a very cold start, the coldest reading the Triangle has had since back on April 11. However, the afternoon moderated nicely, and we recovered back to the mid-60s.That moderation will continue today, with high pressure holding on at the surface and a ridge building in aloft to replace the deep trough that brought the cold air with it. This will mean another nice, sunny day across the region with a chilly start, and a mild afternoon. Temperatures push toward 70 this afternoon with dry air and sunshine; this will put us back above average.We will stay on the warm side of average through the rest of the week, though the flow across the region will gradually become more east to even northeast. This change takes place as the high drifts northward, and ends up centered to our north by Friday. The models are also hinting at an inverted trough trying to develop along the coast.This return flow will start to bring some clouds into the area. Far eastern parts of the Triangle may start to have these during the day tomorrow, though most of the region should remain pretty sunny. More of the region will have partly sunny skies Friday, though western areas are still likely sunnier than eastern ones. Our nighttime lows will also come up considerably, back into the 50s.High pressure will stay centered along the mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend, then slowly push offshore early next week. This will keep the dry weather in place for the most part, but the persistent onshore flow is likely to lead to more clouds, and there could even be a shower in spots by Sunday or Monday. With the ridge holding on aloft and turning the flow more southerly, temperatures will continue to gradually climb. One thing we need to watch is Eta, which could be impacting at least South Florida late in the weekend before potentially moving into the eastern Gulf. This could add some additional cloudiness to the mix, though any other effects from the storm should remain well to our south through Monday.By Tuesday, the high is well offshore and Eta is likely in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Though the path of Eta by then is questionable, this set up would likely lead to more moisture being pulled in our direction for Tuesday. This would at least lead to more cloudiness, and a shower isn't out of the question either. Wednesday may have a cold front coming into the area, and could end up being a cloudy and wet day if the system can tap into some of that tropical moisture.Have a great hump day!Big Weather