Warming Up

A few light showers made their way through the Raleigh/Durham area around 1 a.m., but these showers have since fizzled out and have left fog and low clouds.Conditions are expected to stay dry throughout the day as fog will persist through the late morning/early afternoon as upper-level winds turn northwest and will result in some down sloping over the region. Overall, skies should clear up nicely across the Triangle this afternoon.A dry stretch is in store across the region starting today and lasting through Friday afternoon. This is all thanks to surface high pressure that was over Texas that will move and expand eastward. Nights are expected to be chilly and clear with down sloping winds persisting.High pressure will begin to move off into the Atlantic by Friday afternoon and a more southerly moist flow will set up over the Tar Heel State. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday and a stray shower may sneak into the area overnight on Friday.The big weather maker will arrive to the area come Saturday.A large potent closed off upper-level low over the western United States is expected to trek northeast late this week. By Thursday, this system is expected to be south of the Great Lakes region and will produce a trailing cold front down the spine of the Appalachians come Friday.This front will allow for an upper-level disturbance to travel along it and will bring a wave of low pressure to the Raleigh/Durham area come Saturday. This will result in a soggy Saturday with periods of rain expected throughout the day and overnight. The ECMWF looks wetter then the GFS, bringing almost an inch of rainfall to the region from 06Z Saturday-06Z Sunday. The GFS will bring less than 0.50 of an inch.In the wake of this storm system, cooler air and mostly clear skies are expected to filter into the Triangle by Sunday. Dry conditions will continue into the beginning of the workweek as high pressure over the Plains continues to expand eastward.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather