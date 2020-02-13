A cold front sparked more showers across the region today. Ahead of the front, temperatures soared into the 70s in many areas, especially south east and of Raleigh. The Fayetteville airport rocketed to a record setting 81, demolishing the old record of 76!Any showers will end this evening, and skies will partially clear. It will be much cooler with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Valentine's Day will start out with some clouds and then we'll brighten up with lots of sunshine by afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.Friday night will be clear and cold, with lows in the 20s. If you're heading out for dinner with your Valentine, bundle up, as temperatures will fall fast through the 30s.High pressure will keep Saturday sunny but cool, with highs only in the 40s. We start to warm back up Sunday, with highs in the 50s. But the weekend looks dry!Have a great evening,Chris