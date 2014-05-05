Sunshine Today, Snow on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high pressure system is passing by to the north - through eastern Canada - and will be reaching down into the area through tomorrow. This will give us a couple of fairly sunny days today and tomorrow, though we start to see some higher clouds moving across our sky tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. These will be ahead of the storm system that moves through at the end of the week.Temperatures ahead of that system are going to be near average, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and nighttime lows in the low 30s. That doesn't change as this storm approaches, which means we have to be alert for the possibility of seeing snowflakes fly in the Triangle.The system will move across the Deep South tomorrow, then emerge off the South Carolina coast early Friday. This southern storm track means we never get a chance to get any truly warmer air back into the region, and that favors a chance of snow. That said, temperatures are very borderline across the region for any meaningful snow. In addition, the center of the high over the Northeast is actually up in Ontario. That is not the best position for a heavy snow here. Finally, the European has a good slug of moisture for the region, but the American models have a lot less moisture. Because of these factors, we want to be careful not to promise too much snow.Current thinking is that rain will develop across the Triangle around daybreak Friday, and may mix with snowflakes in the northern part of the viewing area. The cold rain continues through the day. The rain may mix with snow, most likely in the afternoon and evening as the upper levels cool. This would lead to accumulations of a coating to an inch plus, with highest amounts more likely to fall across northern and western portions of the Triangle. Areas south and east of Raleigh will stay mainly rain. Should the changeover occur quickly enough and the moisture linger long enough, the timing of the precipitation would allow for the possibility of slippery travel conditions to develop Friday evening into Saturday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.We dry out this weekend with more sunshine than clouds. However, it will stay chilly as temperatures slip back into the mid-40s, which is about 5 below normal for this time of the year.Another wave of energy tries to ride up the coast for Monday and Tuesday. Should we get any precipitation out of this storm, it wouldn't begin until Monday night and will be rain. No snow.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather