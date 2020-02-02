Weather

Super Bowl Sunday looking to be sunny and in the 60s

Cloudy & chilly today with highs staying in the 40s. We could even see an isolated shower this evening, then we clear out and turn colder tonight.

Mostly sunny for your Sunday with highs reaching 60 degrees, but it will be a little breezy with winds gusting 20 to 25mph.

Monday we see the southwest winds bring in the warmer air and we reach the low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty shower possible late Tuesday but most of us stay dry and continued warm in the upper 60s.

Next rain chance is on Wednesday morning with a few showers, then more likely Wednesday night and all day Thursday. Models are advertising 1-2" of rain across the area but all liquid. Temperatures cool Friday but only to the mid to upper 50s...still above average for February.

Have a good evening!
