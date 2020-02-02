Super Bowl Sunday looking to be sunny and breezy

Strong upper-level ridging will build into the southeastern United States from today into Monday, and we should enjoy a dry period through early Wednesday with unusually high temperatures for early February.Afternoon highs should climb back up to around 60 in the Triangle today and top out in the beautiful upper 60s to lower 70s Monday through Wednesday afternoon, some 15 to 20 degrees above normal for early February.A weak wave of low pressure will track well to our north on Tuesday night into Wednesday, promoting more cloud cover during that period.However, outside of a stray shower or two during that time, we should still remain largely dry. This initial shortwave disturbance will precede a much larger trough that is set to eject eastward from the Four Corners region into the Deep South and Southeast by Wednesday night and Thursday.As this deep trough moves eastward, it will spawn a surface low pressure system in the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday night, which will then track well to our north and west on Thursday. However, plentiful moisture streaming northward out ahead of this storm will promote rain and a few thunderstorms during the day on Thursday. The trailing cold front, being held off by a strong ridge of high pressure over the southeastern United States, is expected to move through the Triangle on Thursday night. As this front moves through, another round of heavier and potentially gusty thunderstorms will likely impact the area Thursday night. We will have to monitor this situation to see if any of the storms could bring potentially damaging winds to parts of the Triangle. Regardless, it will turn drier and chillier behind the front on Friday, but temperatures will still likely run at least a few degrees above normal.Have a good day!Steve Stewart