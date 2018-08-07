WEATHER

Hot & Sticky, Again

A typical summer pattern continues for the next few days.

We see a warm and humid air mass providing highs in the lower 90s, heat indices at, or above, 100, and popcorn showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

Thursday will likely be the driest day of the week, but not one day going forward looks particularly wet.

An upper-level trough will dig south Friday into the weekend. This feature will provide enough instability to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms each day. Still, the weekend will not be a washout with more dry time than rain time at this point.

Have a great Tuesday!

