Temperature could reach into the 60s Friday

More than a dozen inches of snow fell in parts of the Raleigh-Durham area, but temperatures could rise into the 60s in a matter of days.
In a forecast shift that will surprise no North Carolina native, ABC11 Chief Meteorolgoist Chris Hohmann said temperatures Friday could be in the 60s.
He's currently predicting highs in the upper 50s, but he said "One model has it at 62 on Friday."
Friday will also likely see rain--possibly even thunderstorms.
