Weather

Some Rain For Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

The last full day of winter was sunny but chilly, with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. We'll stay dry tonight, with lows of 30-35. It now appears that an area of low pressure will track far enough to the west to send some rain our way later tomorrow into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow starts out dry, but clouds will increase rapidly and by afternoon we'll all be overcast, and there could be a bit of light rain south and east of Raleigh. Highs tomorrow will once again be below average with highs mostly in the low 50s. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 pm tomorrow, but it'll still feel like late winter.

The best chance of rain will come later tomorrow night and Thursday morning, with the steadiest rain south and east of Raleigh. The rain should taper off Thursday afternoon and there could even be some in the late afternoon. It should warm up a bit with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will build into the region for Friday and the weekend, which means a lot of sunshine with highs slowly warming up into the 60s!

Have a great evening,
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Man charged in Fayetteville cold case now charged in two more rapes
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Some Durham residents hope city leaders reject $1.7 million proposal for more officers
Wake school board requests money to fix or replace failing school buses
Show More
Co-worker said it was 'out of character' for Diana Keel to miss work
Lawn care app GreenPal launches in the Triangle
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
J. Cole announces full lineup for rescheduled Dreamville Festival
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
More TOP STORIES News