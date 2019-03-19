Some Rain For Thursday

The last full day of winter was sunny but chilly, with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. We'll stay dry tonight, with lows of 30-35. It now appears that an area of low pressure will track far enough to the west to send some rain our way later tomorrow into Thursday morning.Tomorrow starts out dry, but clouds will increase rapidly and by afternoon we'll all be overcast, and there could be a bit of light rain south and east of Raleigh. Highs tomorrow will once again be below average with highs mostly in the low 50s. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 pm tomorrow, but it'll still feel like late winter.The best chance of rain will come later tomorrow night and Thursday morning, with the steadiest rain south and east of Raleigh. The rain should taper off Thursday afternoon and there could even be some in the late afternoon. It should warm up a bit with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.High pressure will build into the region for Friday and the weekend, which means a lot of sunshine with highs slowly warming up into the 60s!Have a great evening,Chris