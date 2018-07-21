WEATHER

Showers For Part Of Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Clouds will break for some sunshine today as a wave of low pressure located near the Carolina Coast heads to the northeast. There can still be a little rain around early, mainly north and east of the Triangle. Meanwhile, a broad upper-level low pressure system in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys will push a front to the east tonight, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. But the front will quickly lose its identity, then dissipate on Sunday. It's likely to remain humid Sunday with a couple more showers and a thunderstorm in spots.

Unsettled conditions look to persist early next week. The before mentioned upper-level low and trough is likely to stay to the west through midweek with a very moist south-to-southeast flow coming north on the eastern side. This will lead to daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the Triangle, with Tuesday looking a bit more active than Monday.

Have a good day!
Steve Stewart
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Watch: 300-foot iceberg floats near Greenland village
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
More Weather
Top Stories
Two dead in fatal crash in Johnston County
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
More News