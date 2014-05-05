Drying Out For Weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a wet Friday, look for improving conditions for the weekend! Rain will gradually taper off tonight, but there will be some areas of light rain, drizzle, and fog through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s through the night.As low pressure moves away tomorrow, we'll see morning clouds, fog and drizzle give way to a little sun by afternoon. Overall, it'll be a mostly cloudy day with highs warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s.Sunday will be even brighter, with partly sunny skies expected and temperatures warming into the low and even some mid 80s.Another cold front will move across the region early next week, and bring some showers and even a few storms Tuesday. Much cooler air will arrive just in time for the arrival of October!Have a great weekend,Chris