Drying Out For Weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This afternoon is expected to be rain-free for the majority of the Triangle as remnants of Beta migrate eastward out of the Outer Banks and over the Atlantic. Lingering moisture from Beta has created a thick deck of low clouds overnight, which will start to give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rebound back to near-normal levels in the upper 70s for most.A weak area of high pressure is forecast to build in overnight tonight into Sunday, keeping the region dry through most of the day tomorrow.A weak upper-level shortwave moving out of the lower Mississippi River Valley will approach the Carolinas during the second half of the day, which will increase the chance for returning showers, but any precipitation that is produced will be weak and short-lived as this system arrived during the more stable overnight period.Steadier rain is expected for parts of the Triangle beginning late Monday into Tuesday as a strengthening cold front builds to the west.This front will slowly track over the eastern United States through the early week. Despite the cloudier unsettled pattern, temperatures are forecast to be slightly above normal, with most spots reaching the 80s as warmer air funnels into the region from out of the south-southwest.As this cold front slowly tracks towards the East Coast Wednesday, a low pressure system is forecast to develop and build off the South Carolina coast, tracking up the mid-Atlantic coast through the night Wednesday. This storm system will likely keep steady rainfall over much of the Triangle, especially eastern portions, into Wednesday night, before drying out Thursday as this system migrates north.Depending on the strength of this low and how much moisture it feeds off the Atlantic, rainfall on Wednesday could be heavy over the coastal Carolinas.The end of the week appears to be dry and rather sunny as high pressure returns over the Southeast. Cooler, fall-like air from the north is expected to flow into the region, keeping temperatures in the near to mid-60s.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart