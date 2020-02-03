Spring Like Weather Today

Some unusually warm weather for early in February is expected the next few days.There will be sun today, which will mix with high clouds streaming across the area. Those clouds will be peeling away from an upper-level disturbance over northern Mexico, and rounding the top of a large high pressure system.The weather pattern will become more active tomorrow and on Wednesday.An upper-level trough located over the southern Rockies will amplify as it heads eastward towards of the central Plains. This will usher the remnant energy from northern Mexico into the mid-Atlantic states, And that energy will trigger a couple of showers in the mountains tomorrow, followed by more widespread showers across Central North Carolina on Wednesday. Warm conditions will also persist with a southerly to southwesterly flow.The upper-level trough will deepen further on Thursday as it continues eastward, increasing the southerly flow over the region. Rain and thunderstorms are expected during the day as instability increases, and we'll have to keep an eye on late Thursday into Thursday night for the potential of isolated severe weather.A cold front sweeps eastward late Thursday night into Friday, ushering in a drier and more seasonable air mass as we head into the weekend. A quick-moving feature may bring rainfall Saturday night, but it looks like that front will be exiting to the east on Sunday.Have a great week!Bigweather