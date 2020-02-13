Weather

Lots of rain and temperatures in the 60s this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a wet and unseasonably cool week across central North Carolina.

A cut off area of low pressure will bring cloudy, cool and wet weather. Monday-Wednesday will be cooler than average with rounds of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. We could pick up between 2-4 inches of rain through Friday.


Thursday and Friday will bring a little more warm sunshine, but there will still be a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The upper level low responsible for the rain will finally move off to the east this weekend. That will lead to warmer temperatures, and more sunshine. The Summer Solstice is Saturday, and it will feel more like Summer with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures in the 90s will stick around through Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Brittany Bell

