Wet Morning, Warm & Dry Afternoon

After what was a cloudy and dreary start to the workweek, rain will continue to push from west to east tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.The early morning commute will be damp before a dry day proceeds beginning around 9am. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s since we will be in the "warm sector" of this system, which is the area behind the warm front and ahead of the cold front. There will be a few showers from time to time on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry with temperatures climbing near 70.A cold front swings through the area on Wednesday evening. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and drier air but loads of sunshine for both Thursday and Friday.Stay dry tonight!Meteorologist Robert Johnson