Weather

Wet Morning, Warm & Dry Afternoon

After what was a cloudy and dreary start to the workweek, rain will continue to push from west to east tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

The early morning commute will be damp before a dry day proceeds beginning around 9am. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s since we will be in the "warm sector" of this system, which is the area behind the warm front and ahead of the cold front. There will be a few showers from time to time on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry with temperatures climbing near 70.

A cold front swings through the area on Wednesday evening. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and drier air but loads of sunshine for both Thursday and Friday.

Stay dry tonight!

Meteorologist Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands living without working smoke alarms in Central NC
Man grabs cash from BB&T bank customer near RTP, officer says
Charges dropped against mother accused of killing son in 2017
Wake County family mourns after young mom killed in crash
Historic Hillsborough inn getting long-awaited makeover
Meet the 2 NC State grads who are the emergency goalies in Raleigh
USO hosts program for pregnant spouses of deployed soldiers
Show More
Wake County K-9 finds man in 6-foot ravine during welfare check
Raleigh family's dog hit and killed by UPS driver
Durham chef uses his second chance to help others succeed
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Raleigh leaders consider future of major corridor in west Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News