Wet Morning, Warm Afternoon

Our latest storm system continues to spread moisture across North Carolina this morning with widespread rain showers across the Triangle as of this writing. Rain will be the primary concern for this morning, but a drying trend will take place through the midday and afternoon today as this latest storm system weakens over Ohio River Valley leaving a frontal boundary stalled out over the western Appalachians.Another surface storm will form on the front over the Deep South tonight and move northward along the stalled front. This storm will move into northern Virginia by late tomorrow. Unlike our current storm this morning, this next storm is projected to intensify as it moves east thanks to strong upper-air support. This strengthening storm will force the stalled front to move east and south across central North Carolina tomorrow night with a few hit-and-miss showers.Central North Carolina will remain in relatively mild weather today and tomorrow with readings rising into the mid- to upper 60s. However, once the cold front moves through tomorrow night, temperatures will drop down through the 30s Thursday morning.Conditions will be noticeably colder Thursday with a gusty westerly wind in place. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s despite a partly sunny sky. Expect freezing temperatures Thursday night and Friday morning.A large upper-level storm system supporting this surface weather pattern will become nearly stationary over southeast Canada and the northeastern United States Thursday and Friday. Upper-level features moving counterclockwise around this large upper-level storm system will help bring snow showers to the Appalachians Friday, Friday night and Saturday of this coming weekend. Bands of clouds rotating around this system will lead to periodic cloud cover during Friday and Friday night.It's possible a few places might receive a brief passing shower Friday afternoon and Friday evening.The upper-level storm system will start to move eastward on Saturday and a very dry northwest upper-level wind flow will develop over Virginia and the Carolinas. This should lead to sunny but chilly weather for both Saturday and Sunday of this upcoming weekend.A cold front moving into the Great Lakes and east-central U.S. will bring increasing cloudiness during Monday of next week.