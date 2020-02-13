Temps reaching 60 by Sunday

It was quite cold on Friday despite plenty of sunshine. Due to an upper-level pocket of cold air in place and snowpack still on the ground from Thursday night's snowstorm, high temperatures struggled to reach the upper 30s despite a good amount of sunshine. In general, high temperatures in the Triangle were around 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average on Friday.Strong high pressure is expected to expand over the Southeast this weekend.Low temperatures this morning will fall into the lower 20s and even the upper teens in the coldest spots, but high temperatures should rebound quickly today.However, sunshine on Friday melted some snow and ice, so slick spots will be present on untreated roadways this morning before temperatures rise above freezing.The high pressure system will move over the Carolinas later today and remained parked overhead through Sunday.With much warmer air streaming in aloft and full sunshine expected over the weekend, high temperatures should rebound into the lower to middle 50s today, which is only a couple of degrees below normal.High temperatures on Sunday should then climb back above normal, reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s in the Triangle.Low temperatures on Saturday night are expected to again dip into the upper 20s, so there may still be a few slick spots on Sunday morning from any leftover snow melt.The ridge of high pressure should then move into the western Atlantic on Monday, allowing a low pressure system migrating east out of the Rockies to work its way into the region later on Monday.With more clouds and moisture present on Monday, high temperatures may struggle to get out of the lower 50s. In addition, some rain will move back into the region on Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.Once the initial wave of moisture moves to our east later on Tuesday, a few peeks of sunshine should boost temperatures back above average and into the lower 60s.This "lull" in precipitation should last through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before a vigorous, upper-level trough deepening across the eastern United States spawns another low pressure system in the Ohio Valley later on Wednesday.As the trailing cold front moves through the region, more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are expected later Wednesday and Wednesday night before brisk and much colder conditions return for Thursday.Enjoy the weekend!Chris