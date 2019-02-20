A storm passing by to the west continues to draw moisture northward, up and over cold air in place over North Carolina today.Our day starts with temperatures near freezing north and west of the Triangle, leading to locally icy patches, especially on elevated surfaces. Thankfully, it will only have to warm up a bit to end the icing problems in that area, because it won't warm up much today with temperatures mainly in the 30s. The cold, soaking rain will diminish tonight but it will remain damp all night with slowly rising temperatures.It will remain wet and chilly tomorrow as well, thanks to a stationary front lingering in the area behind the departing storm. It will be a struggle to get temperatures to 50 around the Triangle; areas south will have low to middle 50s, but north and west it will stay in the 40s.Wet, chilly, generally ugly weather continues for Friday and Saturday.The stationary front will hang around through Friday, leading to intermittent rain and drizzle. Saturday we will see another storm pass through the nation's midsection and draw tropical moisture north, leading to a more substantial rain. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s through this time, topping out at or just above 50 each day.On Sunday, we finally break out of the chilly air, but it still looks wet. The Saturday storm will pass through the Great Lakes and southern Ontario, Canada, on Saturday night through Sunday and pull a cold front across the Southeast. Ahead of it, warm air surges northward and sends our highs into the 70s. But the cold front will generate showers and some thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.Behind it, we finally get a respite from the rain early next week, but it could be brief, as another storm system may affect the eastern part of the nation as early as Tuesday.Have a great hump day!Bigweather