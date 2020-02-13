Feeling Like Summer

A front early this morning is located in the Carolinas, and it has become nearly stationary. This boundary is expected to linger today before it starts to lift to the north and east later this afternoon and tonight as a warm front.The regional radar overnight has been fairly quiet after this front triggered some showers and heavier thunderstorms late yesterday and early last night. A low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes region will cause the boundary to begin shifting to the north and east. A west to southwesterly breeze will pick up a bit, and temperatures this afternoon reach the lower and middle 80s. Computer models are still hinting at spotty afternoon convection firing up over the western Piedmont. Therefore, a stray shower or thunderstorm may sneak into the Triangle before the day is through, and then it should fall apart.Tonight will be a quiet night, and also warmer than recent nights.Low pressure will be exiting the northern mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow, dragging a cold front southwest through the northern Appalachians and the Ohio Valley. The Carolinas will be firmly in the warm sector. With westerly flow and some sun, temperatures will soar well into the 80s.A frontal boundary will sneak into North Carolina tomorrow night into Thursday morning, setting off a shower or thunderstorm before stalling out. Meanwhile, a stronger cold front will sweep though the Triangle on Thursday. Best dynamics will be well to the north and there will be limited moisture to work with, so this front may come through most of the viewing area dry. We'll cover for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon at this time. Drier and cooler air will follow the front Friday with times of clouds and sunshine.Computer models continue to be in disagreement on the handling of the upper-level low currently over the California coast. At this point, it appears that the weekend starts off on a nice note with high pressure in control Saturday leading to sun and pleasant temperatures, slightly below average. The chance for rain increases on Easter Sunday and early next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather